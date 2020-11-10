Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.13.

YMAB opened at $47.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $925,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $568,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,567. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

