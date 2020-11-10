XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of XPO opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

