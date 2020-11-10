Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Down 7.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.50. 3,553,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,685,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $4,269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $5,902,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

