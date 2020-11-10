Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

