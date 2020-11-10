Watchman Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

