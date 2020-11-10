Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

