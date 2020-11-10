Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,807,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,042,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

