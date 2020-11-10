Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

