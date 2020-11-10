Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

