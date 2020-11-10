Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 910.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 117,093 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.