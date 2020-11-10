UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

