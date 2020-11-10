UMA Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

