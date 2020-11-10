UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $577,454,000 after buying an additional 948,441 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Tesla by 657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,060,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $421.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.90. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

