Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.94.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.