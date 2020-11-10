Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.