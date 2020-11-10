TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $194,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 459,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TransUnion by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,048,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 109.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,822,000 after purchasing an additional 238,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,414 shares of company stock worth $3,334,272. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

