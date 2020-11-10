TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) & U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) Head-To-Head Comparison

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransDigm Group and U.S. Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $5.22 billion 5.90 $889.77 million $16.96 33.51 U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Aerospace has a beta of 28.66, indicating that its stock price is 2,766% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of TransDigm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of TransDigm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of U.S. Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and U.S. Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 14.24% -25.74% 5.79% U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransDigm Group and U.S. Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 U.S. Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransDigm Group currently has a consensus target price of $502.29, indicating a potential downside of 11.62%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than U.S. Aerospace.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats U.S. Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection products, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications, mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications, and refueling systems for heavy equipment, as well as hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land based gas turbines. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About U.S. Aerospace

U.S. Aerospace, Inc. produces and supplies aircraft assemblies, structural components, and engineered and precision machined details. It also supplies structural aircraft parts for military aircraft. The companies offers its products for the United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, and other aircraft manufacturers, aerospace companies, and defense contractors. U.S. Aerospace, Inc. was formerly known as New Century Companies, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Aerospace, Inc. in April 2010. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

