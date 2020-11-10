Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 890 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

ResMed stock opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

