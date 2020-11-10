Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 7.7%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.58 and last traded at $129.60. 2,225,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,536,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 315,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after buying an additional 247,969 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,345,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.