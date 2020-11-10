Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading Down 9.3%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.18. 3,688,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,556,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,458 shares of company stock worth $18,366,792 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 61,124 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 271,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.