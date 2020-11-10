Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.43.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

