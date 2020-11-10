The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

