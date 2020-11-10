The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 336,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 106,056 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

