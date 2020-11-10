The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

