The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

