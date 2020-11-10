The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Down 7.7%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.37 and last traded at $90.39. 5,748,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 3,075,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

