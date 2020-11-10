The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $44,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 62.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

