The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,797,000 after purchasing an additional 273,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.