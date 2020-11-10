The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

