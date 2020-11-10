The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.