The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after buying an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 216,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

