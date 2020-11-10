The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 86.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE HYB opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.