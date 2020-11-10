The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $43,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

