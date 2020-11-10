The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average is $261.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

