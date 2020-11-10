The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,661 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of The Home Depot worth $469,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

