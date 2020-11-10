The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $351.74 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

