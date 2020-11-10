The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Stock Price Down 8.9%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 1,464,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 981,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,023,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,972,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,275,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

