The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 8.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37. 1,887,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,081,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

