Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

MAR stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

