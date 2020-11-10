Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $177.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $190.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.