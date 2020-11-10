Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.82 Million Holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 201,627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of National Oilwell Varco worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

