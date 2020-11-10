Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.64 Million Stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of WPX Energy worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. State Street Corp increased its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 159.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 68.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,631,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 1,073,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPX. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of WPX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.