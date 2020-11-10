Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.67. 1,941,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,194,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.