Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.67. 1,941,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,194,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
