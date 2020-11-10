Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Financial Contrast

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -3.68% -24.72% -5.17% Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%

6.4% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sypris Solutions and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Senseonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $87.89 million 0.29 -$3.95 million N/A N/A Senseonics $21.30 million 5.00 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.66

Sypris Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Summary

Sypris Solutions beats Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

