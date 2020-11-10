Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $514,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 220,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

