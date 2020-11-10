Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,976 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

