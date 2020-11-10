Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Paychex by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Paychex by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after buying an additional 668,577 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,633 shares of company stock worth $34,231,174. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

