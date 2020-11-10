Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 482,719 shares of company stock valued at $56,331,287 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

