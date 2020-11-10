Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

