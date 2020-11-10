Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BC stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

